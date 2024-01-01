Sea of people fill Goa beaches to usher in the New Year; midnight masses held

Midnight masses in churches and the presence of thousands of tourists thronging beaches marked New Year celebrations in the coastal state of Goa.

Visitors began pouring into seafront areas across the state, which has a 105-km-long coastline, on Sunday evening to catch a glimpse of the last sunset of 2023.

Goa police had increased their presence on the beaches and also on roads leading to the coastal belt.

Vehicles crawled on the busy Calangute-Baga road in North Goa from Sunday afternoon as people headed to their respective party venues to avoid last-minute rush.

As the countdown for 2024 began, tourists flocked to the beaches, filling the shacks along the coast.

In keeping with Goa's tradition, midnight masses were held across all the churches in the state as parishioners ushered in the New Year with the pealing of bells.

At the stroke of midnight, the beaches lit up with colourful revelry, with visitors greeting one another amid a display of fireworks.

The parties will continue till 2 am as the state government has relaxed the timings to host New Year events. Parties in Goa usually have to wind up by 10 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)