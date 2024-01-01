Left Menu

Sea of people fill Goa beaches to usher in the New Year; midnight masses held

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-01-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 00:03 IST
Sea of people fill Goa beaches to usher in the New Year; midnight masses held
  • Country:
  • India

Midnight masses in churches and the presence of thousands of tourists thronging beaches marked New Year celebrations in the coastal state of Goa.

Visitors began pouring into seafront areas across the state, which has a 105-km-long coastline, on Sunday evening to catch a glimpse of the last sunset of 2023.

Goa police had increased their presence on the beaches and also on roads leading to the coastal belt.

Vehicles crawled on the busy Calangute-Baga road in North Goa from Sunday afternoon as people headed to their respective party venues to avoid last-minute rush.

As the countdown for 2024 began, tourists flocked to the beaches, filling the shacks along the coast.

In keeping with Goa's tradition, midnight masses were held across all the churches in the state as parishioners ushered in the New Year with the pealing of bells.

At the stroke of midnight, the beaches lit up with colourful revelry, with visitors greeting one another amid a display of fireworks.

The parties will continue till 2 am as the state government has relaxed the timings to host New Year events. Parties in Goa usually have to wind up by 10 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024