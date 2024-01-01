Left Menu

Nadia Calviño takes over as president of European Investment Bank

President Calviño was previously first vice-president of the government of Spain and minister of economy, trade and enterprise.

EIB | Updated: 01-01-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 17:17 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@NadiaCalvino)

Nadia Calviño took over as president of the European Investment Bank on 1 January, replacing Werner Hoyer. The eighth president of the EU bank, Calviño is the first woman to lead the institution. She is also the first Spaniard to head the Bank.

President Calviño was previously first vice-president of the government of Spain and minister of economy, trade and enterprise. In the past, Calviño has also held various positions at the European Commission, where she was deputy director general with a special responsibility for financial services, deputy director general for competition, and later director general in charge of the budget. Earlier in her career, she worked in the Spanish ministry for the economy, focusing on foreign trade, economic policy, and competition law. 

Calviño takes over from Werner Hoyer, who had been president of the Bank since 2012. Hoyer gave the Bank a higher public profile, in part through its evolution into the EU climate bank.

Calviño trained as an economist, obtaining a degree from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid. She also holds a law degree, from the Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia.

