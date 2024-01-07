BRIEF-Alaska Airlines Says 18 Of Its Boeing 737-9 Airliners Had In-Depth Plug Door Inspections Performed Recently, Those Aircraft Were Returned To Service Saturday
Alaska Air Group Inc:
* ALASKA AIRLINES SAYS 18 OF ITS BOEING 737-9 AIRLINERS HAD IN-DEPTH PLUG DOOR INSPECTIONS PERFORMED RECENTLY, THOSE AIRCRAFT WERE RETURNED TO SERVICE SATURDAY
* ALASKA AIRLINES SAYS INSPECTION OF REMAINING 737-9 AIRCRAFT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT FEW DAYS - COMPANY STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
