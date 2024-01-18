Building Digital & Smart India is our duty: LT. Gen Gurmeet Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand at the 31st Convergence India & 9th Smart Cities India Expo

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], January 18: The 31st Convergence India and 9th Smart Cities India expo organised by the Exhibitions India Group (EIG) and India Trade Promotion Organisation was inaugurated by Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, Governor, Government of Uttarakhand at Pragati Maidan.

In his speech, the Governor stated, "In the advent of technology, innovation stands tall behind the Sustainability Revolution. This revolution revolves around inclusivity, so that the benefit of digitalisation serves all sections of society. The Smart Cities project in India is a beacon of hope illustrating that we can build cities that are not only fast but also sustainable." Also present during the ceremony, Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Government of Moscow, Head of Department for External Economic & International Relations of Moscow, observed, "India and Russia share a common goal of providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and technological support in domains like Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Robotics, Healthcare, Digital Technologies, and Creative Industries at the helm of the Digital Revolution. India and Russia's constructive and progressive dialogue revolves around prospects of new logistics, state support measures and the construction of green corridors."

The 31st Convergence India is a showcase of emerging and disruptive technologies and innovations in IoT, AI, design applications, blockchain, Big Data & analytics, Telecom/Satcom, 5G/6G networks, E-commerce solutions, Cloud, Embedded Tech, Fintech, and more. Similarly, the Smart Cities India expo focuses on the latest technologies and solutions in green buildings, energy, transport, clean environment, etc. and explores their integration into urban development to make cities 'smart' and 'sustainable'. Speaking about the event, Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, stated, "For three decades, Exhibitions India has been setting the stage for opportunity and transformation in an effort to bridge the Digital, Social and Economic Divide in India. The expo is India's premier Tech and Infra event and has served as an outstanding platform for brands to showcase their evolving contributions to digital and urban development."

The expo is also host to 50 conference sessions during the three days to facilitate discussions among the Union/State governments, industry representatives, innovators, think tanks, and academia on the concerns, the latest innovations, and market trends impacting India's digital revolution and the urban landscape. The first day was packed with 12 high-powered conference sessions and over 54 thought leaders. The inaugural session on 'Building a sustainable future with 6G' set the tone for the event, as RK Upadhay, CEO, C-DoT, observed, "The government has taken the decision to promote 6G in a big way by setting up a technology innovation group. The Bharat 6G Vision document has provided a framework on how India should move and become one of the important players in the 6G space. C-Dot has set up the Bharat 6G Alliance, which brings all stakeholders together." Further sessions highlighted pertinent topics such as - AI-driven Telecom: The Next decade's gamechanger for connectivity and customer experience; India: The Next Mobile Manufacturing Hub; India Smart Cities 2024: The Way Forward; Changing Cityscapes: Challenges & Opportunities, etc. Since 1992, Convergence India has heralded the telecom and digital revolution in India. It is the country's largest technology and infrastructure expo, providing a platform to showcase 'Brand India' by supporting the 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' campaigns. Convergence India is at the forefront of promoting technological advancements in the fields of Telecom, Satcom, Broadcast, Wired & Wireless technologies, 5G & 6G networks, IT solutions such as Cloud, Big Data & Analytics, AI, smart solutions, M2M, Mobile & Accessories, IoT, Embedded tech, Blockchain, FinTech and Digital Gaming - the entire gamut of digital solutions.

The Smart Cities India expo displays India's emerging modernisation and development landscape that aims to deliver better citizen-centric services across the country. The expo showcases the integration of transformative technologies with the key pillars of urban development, i.e., green buildings, rooftop solar, renewable & clean energy, clean environment, clean water, water conservation, urban mobility, and the use of smart ICT solutions for optimising resources that make cities smart and sustainable.

