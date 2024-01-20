Left Menu

Bus gutted in fire in Indore, 30-odd passengers alight safely

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-01-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 19:21 IST
Thirty-odd passengers escaped unhurt after a bus caught fire in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The bus belonging to Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited was on its way to Dewas when the driver noticed flames emanating from the engine at Manglia, some 12 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.

''He parked the bus by the side of the road and 30-odd passengers alighted safely in the next two minutes. Firetenders reached the spot, which is under Kshipra police station limits, but the bus was gutted by then,'' assistant sub inspector Vishwajeet Singh Tomar of Manglia outpost told PTI.

The cause of the fire is being probed, Tomar added.

Some sources said a short circuit caused the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

