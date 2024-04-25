LowCarbon.Earth, Asia's Leading Climate Accelerator Supported by UNEP and Massive Earth Foundation, is Hosting its Demo Day in Bangkok on 25th April 2024

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 25: Massive Earth Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Program, will host the 'Low Carbon Earth' 23 Demo Day' on 25 & 26 April 2024, in Novotel, Sian Square, Bangkok. The event will enable promising climate tech startups from Across the Asia Pacific to showcase their products, connect with investors, raise funds and scale their innovative climate tech solutions.

The Low Carbon Earth Demo Day in Bangkok is the final stage in the Low Carbon Earth Accelerator Program that was launched in August 2023. The accelerator program invited applications from all the climate tech startups from the Asia-Pacific region and conducted a 12- week intensive virtual program to help the climate tech startups connect with mentors, network, raise funding, and showcase their products on a global level. The program witnessed an overwhelming response from various startups who demonstrated their climate tech products. Women-led startups from all around the globe participated in the even with a common agenda "Making Earth towards a green and clean plant." The Low Carbon Earth is an annually recurring accelerator program launched by the Massive Earth Foundation to solve climate change and pollution reduction. The accelerator program is launched in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Program, which includes the UNEP's Go4SDGs initiative, and it also partners up with UN Women - EmPower: Women for Climate Resilient Societies. Low Carbon Earth calls out to all startups working in various sectors, such as renewable energy, sustainable textiles, addressing microplastics, optimising farming practices and mitigating urban heat in cities. etc. & conducts accelerator programs to help startups learn from mentors, connect with the most accredited and active climate-tech investors, network with high potential founders, and grow their products on a larger scale. The program spans the Asia-Pacific region and invites all startups whose goals are aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and who are dedicated to solving climate change by developing climate friendly technological solutions.

Min-Si Wang, founder, Ecomonitor from Singapore said, 'LCE introduces me to a network of climate tech peers and mentors that provide invaluable collaboration and learning opportunities. I find UNEP's insights on regional climate initiatives and tool kits to be especially valuable.' Vilasinee Churat, founder, Munie Lifestyle from Thailand said, 'This journey has been truly transformative, and I'm excited to reflect on what made it so meaningful for me. The program empowered me to understand the core business values and navigate the global market for sustainable products. This experience has been instrumental in shaping my entrepreneurial journey.'

The Low Carbon Earth'23 will conclude on the demo day, which will be held in Novotel, Siam Square, Bangkok on the 25th and 26th of April, where the top 14 handpicked finalist startups will unite together at a global platform to showcase their products to investors from across the Asia. Massive Earth Foundation (MEF), is a non-profit company registered under Sec 8, The Massive Earth Foundation (MEF) is a non-profit organization, with the vision to effect actionable policy, research, and project for the Pollution Reduction / Climate change Industry.

MEF is working to build a vibrant ecosystem to support innovation & scale through partnerships, investments, and ecosystem building in the area of Air pollution, Clean Energy, Clean Mobility, Smart and Sustainable Agriculture, Water and sanitation, and the sustainable built environment. The core strength of MEF lies in its ability to execute complex projects at scale, doing path-breaking research, and bringing various stakeholders to a single platform. It is backed by India's leading entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and investors.

MEF operates LowCarbon.earth Climate accelerator in partnership with UNEP for Asa-pacific startups and also supports other corporates, foundations, and multi-lateral agencies in running their Net zero / climate tech open innovation / acceleration program. MEF has impacted more than 2100 start-ups through its various programs since its inception. MEF in past has run programs for organisations like Waste.aid, Amazon, IFC etc.

