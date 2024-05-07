Left Menu

BRIEF-FAA Says Opened Investigation Into Boeing After Co Informed In April It May Not Have Completed Required Inspections On Certain 787 Dreamliner Airplanes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:50 IST
BRIEF-FAA Says Opened Investigation Into Boeing After Co Informed In April It May Not Have Completed Required Inspections On Certain 787 Dreamliner Airplanes
Representative image. Image Credit: wikipedia
* FAA: OPENED INVESTIGATION INTO BOEING AFTER CO VOLUNTARILY INFORMED IN APRIL IT MAY NOT HAVE COMPLETED REQUIRED INSPECTIONS ON 787 DREAMLINER AIRPLANES

* FAA :INVESTIGATING WHETHER BOEING COMPLETED THE INSPECTIONS AND WHETHER COMPANY EMPLOYEES MAY HAVE FALSIFIED AIRCRAFT RECORDS * FAA: BOEING IS REINSPECTING ALL 787 AIRPLANES STILL WITHIN THE PRODUCTION SYSTEM AND MUST ALSO CREATE A PLAN TO ADDRESS THE IN-SERVICE FLEET Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

