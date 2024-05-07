BRIEF-FAA Says Opened Investigation Into Boeing After Co Informed In April It May Not Have Completed Required Inspections On Certain 787 Dreamliner Airplanes
* FAA: OPENED INVESTIGATION INTO BOEING AFTER CO VOLUNTARILY INFORMED IN APRIL IT MAY NOT HAVE COMPLETED REQUIRED INSPECTIONS ON 787 DREAMLINER AIRPLANES
* FAA :INVESTIGATING WHETHER BOEING COMPLETED THE INSPECTIONS AND WHETHER COMPANY EMPLOYEES MAY HAVE FALSIFIED AIRCRAFT RECORDS * FAA: BOEING IS REINSPECTING ALL 787 AIRPLANES STILL WITHIN THE PRODUCTION SYSTEM AND MUST ALSO CREATE A PLAN TO ADDRESS THE IN-SERVICE FLEET Further company coverage:
