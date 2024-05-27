Skyview by Empyrean and K.A Sports & Events Successfully Host India's Most Beautiful Hill Race - Patnitop Marathon 4.0 in Jammu's Patnitop on May 26

NewsVoir Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir)/New Delhi [India], May 27: Skyview by Empyrean, India's leading sustainable mobility and tourism infrastructure destination, ushered in the 4th edition of India's most beautiful hill race - the Patnitop Marathon 4.0 - on May 26th with much aplomb. It was organized by K.A. Sports and Events, a company founded by Iron Man 140.6 miles triathlete Kapil Arora, with support from the Patnitop Development Authority and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism.

Brigadier Shantanu Kashyap, Sena Medal, Brig Aviation HQ, Northern Command, graced the event as the chief guest. Whereas several dignitaries including Deputy Commissioner Udhampur - Ms. Saloni Rai, IAS, Joint Director Tourism - Ms Sunaina Sharma Mehta, JKAS, and CEO Patnitop Development Authority - Sh. Devender Singh Bhau, JKAS, were also present on the occasion. This iconic edition celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship and promoted the importance of health and fitness among people of all age groups. It also drew over 500 participants from 48 cities and 14 states and union territories across the country.

"I want to congratulate all organizers for successfully organizing Patnitop 4.0. I am sure this will help in promoting Patnitop across India. Additionally, such events also adhere to the objectives of Fit-India movement. I wish all the participants who have come from various locations all the very best," said Ms. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur - Ms. Saloni Rai, IAS. Runners participated under four age categories: 18-35 years, 35-45 years, 45-55 years, and 55+ years in the competitive 21.1km half marathon and 10km run. The non-competitive 5-km run was open to participants of 5 years and above.

The winners of the various categories were: "Being a premium destination that represents adventure, luxury, nature, and sustainability, hosting the annual Patnitop Marathon is a natural extension of what we represent at Skyview by Empyrean. We are delighted to have hosted this chapter of the race in association with Mr. Kapil Arora. The scenic run offered participants an opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the Himalayan region while challenging themselves physically. We hope they thoroughly enjoyed setting new personal records against the beautiful backdrop of the Jammu hills," said Owais Altaf Syed, Group Director at FIL Industries Private Limited.

Participants received an official t-shirt, a finisher's medal, a post-race breakfast, a sports drink, race day photos, and a digital certificate. Furthermore, each runner could avail themselves of a complimentary two-way gondola ride on the race day. Empyrean Skyview Projects (A unit of FIL Industries Private Limited) is the nomenclature for the unit of FIL Industries that undertakes the development of sustainable mobility and tourism infrastructure projects. Founded in July 2019, Skyview by Empyrean is a mountain harbour that houses exhilarating experiences including a world class gondola (ropeway), adventure activities, delectable dining, luxury accommodation, and an artisanal boutique shop - 'Hands of Gold' that curates regional artefacts and products all in the lap of the beautiful Sanget-Patnitop valley, Jammu & Kasmir.

This luxe outdoor haven nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, only an hour and a half drive from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple at Katra, offers guests the best-in-class-services and world-class infrastructure while celebrating nature through its green tourism initiatives. The company's flagship property spread across 22 acres, is the single largest investment in tourism in the state and the largest non-road public-private partnership. It houses luxury rooms and suites where guests can enjoy a melange of exciting mountain experiences, including a ride in Skyview Gondola (ropeway). Skyview Gondola is India's highest (in terms of ground clearance) and CEN (European) certified Gondola. The 2.8km thrilling ride from Sanget to Patnitop is completed in 10-13 minutes. Skyview offers its guests best-in-class service and dining options prepared by Skyview's highly decorated F&B team.

Skyview By Empyrean is a Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI) certified company. It is compliant with the parameters of Sustainable & Responsible Tourism as practiced by RTSOI and set as a standard by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. These include promoting sustainability management, as well as socio-economic, cultural, and environmental sustainability. It also offers adventure sports, curated itineraries for long and short treks, mountain biking, archery, all-terrain vehicles, trails to pristine campsites, and calm nature walks with naturalists and trekking specialists to ensure every guided experience is memorable.

Skyview by Empyrean has won several accolades for its niche services and offerings, including the 'Best Adventure Tourism Destination 2019' by FICCI and Ernst & Young; the 'Best Lifestyle and Adventure Destination 2021' award by the International Tourism Conclave & Travel Awards (ITCTA); the 'Resort Destination of the Year 2021' by India International Travel Mart; 'India's First Sustainable Eco-friendly Responsible Tourism Lifestyle Destinations' by the International Tourism Conclave & Travel Awards (ITCTA) in 2022 ; and the 'Pathfinder Award for Adventure Infrastructure Innovation' by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) in December 2023. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)