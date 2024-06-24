Tata Motors' Strategic Demerger to Boost EV and Autonomous Vehicle Synergies

In a significant strategic move, Tata Motors announced the demerger of its automotive businesses into two listed entities, aimed at capitalizing on synergies across its PV and JLR verticals. Chairman N Chandrasekaran revealed this during the auto major's 79th AGM, emphasizing that the initiative will enhance customer experiences, employee growth prospects, and shareholder value.

This demerger is expected to leverage considerable synergies across PV, EV, and JLR, particularly in EVs, autonomous vehicles, and vehicle software. Tata Motors announced the demerger of its commercial and passenger vehicle segments into separate listed entities in March to better tap growth avenues.

Chandrasekaran elaborated that the CV business will focus on consistent, value-accretive growth, while the PV business aims for market-beating growth, technological advancements, and brand leadership. The EV vertical is set to deepen market penetration through multiple launches and charging network enhancements. Meanwhile, JLR will continue its journey to become a premium luxury OEM, with exciting new EV products like the all-electric Jaguar on the horizon.

