ICAO, ILAM and University of Waterloo Launch Groundbreaking Aviation Certification

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Institute of Logistics and Management (ILAM), and University of Waterloo have launched a new certification on the fundamentals of aviation. This global partnership aims to elevate aviation education standards for ILAM students, providing them with comprehensive knowledge and industry-relevant skills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, 26 June, 2024 – In a groundbreaking development for aviation education, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has formed a strategic partnership with the Institute of Logistics and Management (ILAM) and the University of Waterloo. This collaboration introduces a new "Certification on Fundamentals of Aviation," aiming to set new education and training benchmarks for students at ILAM.

ILAM students will benefit immensely from this initiative, receiving globally recognized certification that enhances their employability in the competitive aviation sector. The program features nine online modules covering the diverse activities and regulations within civil aviation, focusing on safety, security, and operational efficiency.

Kanishk Dugal, COO of ILAM, hailed the collaboration as a significant milestone, expressing confidence that the program will open doors for students in the global aviation industry. With this initiative, ILAM continues its commitment to providing high-quality, industry-relevant education.

