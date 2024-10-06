IndiGo's System Outage Disrupts Flights but Returns to Normalcy

IndiGo faced a challenging situation on Saturday, battling a significant systems outage that threw its operations into disarray. Passengers at airports experienced extended wait times and flight delays, a rare stumble for India's largest airline that operates over 2,000 flights daily.

The airline worked diligently to restore its services, with systems back to normal by late Saturday night. IndiGo quickly communicated via social media platform X, updating customers that the issue had been resolved and apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

By Sunday, IndiGo had returned to its usual punctuality, with an official confirming the normalization of operations. The incident, although impactful, was managed efficiently, marking a quick recovery from an unexpected technological hiccup.

