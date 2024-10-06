Left Menu

IndiGo's System Outage Disrupts Flights but Returns to Normalcy

IndiGo's operations returned to normal on Sunday after a major systems outage disrupted services the previous day, resulting in delays and long wait times for passengers across airports. The issue, which persisted for several hours on Saturday, was resolved late in the night, allowing operations to resume smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:09 IST
IndiGo's System Outage Disrupts Flights but Returns to Normalcy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo faced a challenging situation on Saturday, battling a significant systems outage that threw its operations into disarray. Passengers at airports experienced extended wait times and flight delays, a rare stumble for India's largest airline that operates over 2,000 flights daily.

The airline worked diligently to restore its services, with systems back to normal by late Saturday night. IndiGo quickly communicated via social media platform X, updating customers that the issue had been resolved and apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

By Sunday, IndiGo had returned to its usual punctuality, with an official confirming the normalization of operations. The incident, although impactful, was managed efficiently, marking a quick recovery from an unexpected technological hiccup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024