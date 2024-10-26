Delta's Major Legal Battle: Cybersecurity Breach Fallout

Delta Air Lines has initiated legal proceedings against cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike following a global system outage in July that resulted in widespread flight cancellations. The incident disrupted travel plans for 1.3 million passengers and inflicted financial damages exceeding $500 million on Delta.

Filed in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court, Delta's lawsuit blames CrowdStrike's software update for causing catastrophic disruptions, which also impacted other industries globally. CrowdStrike has dismissed Delta's claims as baseless, citing a lack of understanding of modern cybersecurity protocols.

CrowdStrike admitted to a configuration update causing the crashes and has expressed regret over the incident. The U.S. Transportation Department is investigating as Delta attributes the chaos to untested and irreversible software changes by CrowdStrike.

(With inputs from agencies.)