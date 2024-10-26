Left Menu

Delta's Major Legal Battle: Cybersecurity Breach Fallout

Delta Air Lines is suing cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike after a software incident in July led to massive flight cancellations and over $500 million in losses. The outage, affecting 1.3 million customers, caused worldwide disruptions. Delta claims the blame lies with CrowdStrike's faulty software update.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 06:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 06:16 IST
Delta's Major Legal Battle: Cybersecurity Breach Fallout

Delta Air Lines has initiated legal proceedings against cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike following a global system outage in July that resulted in widespread flight cancellations. The incident disrupted travel plans for 1.3 million passengers and inflicted financial damages exceeding $500 million on Delta.

Filed in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court, Delta's lawsuit blames CrowdStrike's software update for causing catastrophic disruptions, which also impacted other industries globally. CrowdStrike has dismissed Delta's claims as baseless, citing a lack of understanding of modern cybersecurity protocols.

CrowdStrike admitted to a configuration update causing the crashes and has expressed regret over the incident. The U.S. Transportation Department is investigating as Delta attributes the chaos to untested and irreversible software changes by CrowdStrike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024