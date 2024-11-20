Miraculous Escape: Delhi Bus Fire Averted

A private bus caught fire near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on Tuesday evening, with suspicions pointing to a short circuit as the cause, officials reported.

The driver, the sole occupant, managed to exit and promptly notified the fire department. Fire tenders were dispatched immediately.

The Delhi Fire Service controlled the blaze within an hour. The bus was on its way from Rajasthan at the time of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)