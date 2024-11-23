Left Menu

Highway Inferno: Truck Ablaze Heatwaves Traffic

A truck caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Fortunately, there were no injuries as the driver jumped to safety. The blaze, which erupted on a bridge near the Mahalaxmi temple in Dahanu, caused traffic delays. The fire's origin remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A truck was engulfed in flames on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, according to officials on Saturday. The incident, which occurred on Friday evening, fortunately resulted in no injuries.

The fire started on a bridge near the Mahalaxmi temple in Dahanu, prompting the truck's driver to jump to safety. Police joined efforts to extinguish the flames, but the truck was wholly gutted by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Meanwhile, traffic on the highway was disrupted for several hours following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

