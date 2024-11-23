Highway Inferno: Truck Ablaze Heatwaves Traffic

A truck was engulfed in flames on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, according to officials on Saturday. The incident, which occurred on Friday evening, fortunately resulted in no injuries.

The fire started on a bridge near the Mahalaxmi temple in Dahanu, prompting the truck's driver to jump to safety. Police joined efforts to extinguish the flames, but the truck was wholly gutted by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Meanwhile, traffic on the highway was disrupted for several hours following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)