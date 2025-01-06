Eureka Conveyor Beltings Plans IPO, Approved by BSE

Mumbai, India: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has given its nod to Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited's Draft Red Herring Prospectus for an upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant milestone for the company.

The IPO aims to support Eureka's capital expenditure needs, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes through the issuance of up to 53,28,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager, while Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the Registrar.

Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited, known for manufacturing and exporting diverse conveyor and industrial rubber belts, caters to industries like cement, steel, and coal handling. Their extensive product range includes fire-resistant and heat-resistant belts, alongside specialized items like sidewall and chevron belts and offering broad technical support services.

(With inputs from agencies.)