Left Menu

Eureka Conveyor Beltings Plans IPO, Approved by BSE

Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited is moving forward with an IPO, receiving approval from the BSE. The company seeks to raise funds for capital and working capital needs. The IPO will include up to 53,28,000 equity shares, with Beeline Capital Advisors appointed as the lead manager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:31 IST
Eureka Conveyor Beltings Plans IPO, Approved by BSE
Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has given its nod to Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited's Draft Red Herring Prospectus for an upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant milestone for the company.

The IPO aims to support Eureka's capital expenditure needs, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes through the issuance of up to 53,28,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager, while Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the Registrar.

Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited, known for manufacturing and exporting diverse conveyor and industrial rubber belts, caters to industries like cement, steel, and coal handling. Their extensive product range includes fire-resistant and heat-resistant belts, alongside specialized items like sidewall and chevron belts and offering broad technical support services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025