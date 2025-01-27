Left Menu

Travel Corporation of India Sees Robust Growth in Logistics

Travel Corporation of India (TCI) reported a significant year-on-year increase in profits, driven by strong demand for logistics solutions. This growth was supported by sectors such as FMCG and retail, along with strategic investments in technology and infrastructure, anticipating continued expansion in the coming quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Travel Corporation of India (TCI) reported a 27.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 102 crore for the December 2024 quarter, attributed to increasing demand for warehousing and green logistics solutions in Third-party Logistics (3PL).

The firm noted a rise from the previous year's Rs 80.20 crore in the same period, with a quarter-on-quarter topline growth of 14.1% to Rs 1,153.90 crore. The company's Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes and Amortisation (EBITDA) also grew by 15.8% year-on-year to Rs 147.8 crore.

Managing Director Vineet Agarwal highlighted TCI's diversification into emerging sectors and strategic investments in technology and logistics assets. This strategy aims to capitalize on growing market opportunities and infrastructure spending, fostering a robust future order pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

