Metaverse911™ on Path to Revolutionize Immersive Tech with Strategic Investments

In a groundbreaking move, Metaverse911™ has unveiled strategic investments and the appointment of renowned advisors to its board, reinforcing its commitment to transforming immersive technology landscapes.

The new advisory board comprises esteemed experts such as Dr. Vijay Sethi, a prominent figure in digital transformation and technology advocacy; Atul Govil, recognized for his leadership in implementing digital changes across sectors; and Dr. Allen Baby from Dubai, known for his foresight in talent development and technology.

Other notable additions include Ravish Gandhi, an educational technology pioneer, Manikant Gupta, a seasoned IT strategist, and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, a visionary educator. Rrahul Sethi, founder of Metaverse911, emphasizes that this alliance of intellect and experience will expedite the company's mission to drive innovation in immersive tech and usher in the future of 'Experience'-driven internet.

(With inputs from agencies.)