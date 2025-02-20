Left Menu

Miraculous Escape for Pilgrims as Bus Catches Fire

A bus transporting pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj caught fire near Hesagarha village, Ramgarh district. All 35 passengers escaped safely, though the driver was injured. Authorities are investigating the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:19 IST
Miraculous Escape for Pilgrims as Bus Catches Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded near Hesagarha village in Ramgarh district when a bus carrying 35 pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj burst into flames. Despite the perilous situation, all passengers were able to exit the vehicle safely.

The fire broke out along National Highway-33 around 1 am, but quick action by the bus driver, who stopped after detecting a burning smell, contributed to salvaging the situation. Unfortunately, the driver sustained multiple injuries while escaping and has since been hospitalized.

Authorities, led by Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Parameshwar Prasad, are currently investigating the cause of the blaze, emphasizing that passenger safety was maintained through collective vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025