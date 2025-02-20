Miraculous Escape for Pilgrims as Bus Catches Fire

A dramatic incident unfolded near Hesagarha village in Ramgarh district when a bus carrying 35 pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj burst into flames. Despite the perilous situation, all passengers were able to exit the vehicle safely.

The fire broke out along National Highway-33 around 1 am, but quick action by the bus driver, who stopped after detecting a burning smell, contributed to salvaging the situation. Unfortunately, the driver sustained multiple injuries while escaping and has since been hospitalized.

Authorities, led by Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Parameshwar Prasad, are currently investigating the cause of the blaze, emphasizing that passenger safety was maintained through collective vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)