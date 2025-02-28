Decline in Sugar Production Hits Indian Mills

India's sugar industry is facing a challenging season, with production plummeting by 14% from the previous year, a prominent industry body revealed on Friday. The decrease in output is primarily due to reduced production in pivotal states Maharashtra and Karnataka.

From October 1 to February 28, Indian mills managed to produce 21.98 million metric tons of sugar. This steep decline resulted in a significant number of mills shutting down operations. By the end of February, 177 sugar mills ceased operations, compared to just 49 in the same period last year, the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association reported.

This situation could have lasting implications for the sugar economy, affecting thousands of workers and impacting the overall industry landscape in the region.

