Decline in Sugar Production Hits Indian Mills

Sugar production in India has decreased by 14% year-on-year, with a notable drop in output from major states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. The number of operational sugar mills has drastically reduced to 177 by February's end, according to the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association.

Updated: 28-02-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's sugar industry is facing a challenging season, with production plummeting by 14% from the previous year, a prominent industry body revealed on Friday. The decrease in output is primarily due to reduced production in pivotal states Maharashtra and Karnataka.

From October 1 to February 28, Indian mills managed to produce 21.98 million metric tons of sugar. This steep decline resulted in a significant number of mills shutting down operations. By the end of February, 177 sugar mills ceased operations, compared to just 49 in the same period last year, the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association reported.

This situation could have lasting implications for the sugar economy, affecting thousands of workers and impacting the overall industry landscape in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

