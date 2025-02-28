Debate Over Andhra Pradesh's Transformative Budget for 2025–26
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu labels the Rs 3.22 lakh crore 2025-26 budget as transformative, aiming for state reconstruction. Yet, YSRCP's Rajendranath Reddy and AP Congress criticize it for unclear allocations and failing to meet public needs, highlighting welfare concerns and project funding challenges.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, unveiled a Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, which was lauded as transformative and foundational for the state's future by Naidu. He emphasized the budget's focus on development and governance.
The budget proposes significant funds for the Super Six schemes, with allocations for the Annadata Sukhibhava and Thalliki Vandanam programs, among others. Naidu remarked that these investments align with the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision's guiding principles.
However, opposition voices, including YSRCP's B Rajendranath Reddy and the Andhra Pradesh Congress, have criticized the budget for lacking transparency and adequate funding, particularly in welfare allocations and project financing. Concerns about incomplete initiatives, such as the Polavaram project, further fuel the debate.

