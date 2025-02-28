Left Menu

Debate Over Andhra Pradesh's Transformative Budget for 2025–26

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu labels the Rs 3.22 lakh crore 2025-26 budget as transformative, aiming for state reconstruction. Yet, YSRCP's Rajendranath Reddy and AP Congress criticize it for unclear allocations and failing to meet public needs, highlighting welfare concerns and project funding challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:41 IST
Debate Over Andhra Pradesh's Transformative Budget for 2025–26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, unveiled a Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, which was lauded as transformative and foundational for the state's future by Naidu. He emphasized the budget's focus on development and governance.

The budget proposes significant funds for the Super Six schemes, with allocations for the Annadata Sukhibhava and Thalliki Vandanam programs, among others. Naidu remarked that these investments align with the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision's guiding principles.

However, opposition voices, including YSRCP's B Rajendranath Reddy and the Andhra Pradesh Congress, have criticized the budget for lacking transparency and adequate funding, particularly in welfare allocations and project financing. Concerns about incomplete initiatives, such as the Polavaram project, further fuel the debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025