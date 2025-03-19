Gera Developments Expands ChildCentric® Homes to West Pune with 'Joy on the Treetops'

Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL) has announced the launch of 'Gera's Joy on the Treetops', introducing its acclaimed ChildCentric® Homes to West Pune's Hinjawadi. As pioneers in real estate, GDPL aims to transform family living with this latest addition, marked by a grand Bhoomi Poojan event attended by company leaders and stakeholders.

The project in Hinjawadi follows the success of similar ventures in East Pune. It promises to deliver a unique lifestyle experience to families in the bustling IT hub. Designed to nurture children's growth, the community offers convenience, security, and world-class amenities. Managing Director Rohit Gera emphasized the conceptual success in East Pune as a benchmark for this expansion.

Spanning 10.7 acres, 'Gera's Joy on the Treetops' includes over 1,700 homes with exclusive amenities like an electric go-kart track and nine celebrity-led academies. The development, which is set to become a landmark community in Pune, prioritizes sustainable living with features like rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient lighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)