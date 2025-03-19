Gera Developments Expands ChildCentric® Homes to West Pune with 'Joy on the Treetops'
Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL) launches 'Joy on the Treetops', expanding its ChildCentric® Homes to Hinjawadi, Pune. Offering family-centric amenities, the residential project aims to redefine community living. With nine celebrity-led academies, it promises a nurturing environment for children alongside a sustainable lifestyle.
- Country:
- India
Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL) has announced the launch of 'Gera's Joy on the Treetops', introducing its acclaimed ChildCentric® Homes to West Pune's Hinjawadi. As pioneers in real estate, GDPL aims to transform family living with this latest addition, marked by a grand Bhoomi Poojan event attended by company leaders and stakeholders.
The project in Hinjawadi follows the success of similar ventures in East Pune. It promises to deliver a unique lifestyle experience to families in the bustling IT hub. Designed to nurture children's growth, the community offers convenience, security, and world-class amenities. Managing Director Rohit Gera emphasized the conceptual success in East Pune as a benchmark for this expansion.
Spanning 10.7 acres, 'Gera's Joy on the Treetops' includes over 1,700 homes with exclusive amenities like an electric go-kart track and nine celebrity-led academies. The development, which is set to become a landmark community in Pune, prioritizes sustainable living with features like rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient lighting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pyramid Group Pioneers Sustainable Revolution in Real Estate
UP Police registers FIR against real estate firm Ansal Group for cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, organised crime: Official.
Political Clash Over Real Estate Debacle in Uttar Pradesh
Luxury Villas Redefine Chennai's Real Estate Landscape with DRA 'Inara'
Happy New Homes 2025: Pioneering India's Digital Real Estate Future