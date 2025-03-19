Left Menu

Gera Developments Expands ChildCentric® Homes to West Pune with 'Joy on the Treetops'

Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL) launches 'Joy on the Treetops', expanding its ChildCentric® Homes to Hinjawadi, Pune. Offering family-centric amenities, the residential project aims to redefine community living. With nine celebrity-led academies, it promises a nurturing environment for children alongside a sustainable lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:43 IST
Gera Developments Expands ChildCentric® Homes to West Pune with 'Joy on the Treetops'
Gulzar Malhotra, CEO, Gera Developments performing the groundbreaking ceremony in the presence of Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL) has announced the launch of 'Gera's Joy on the Treetops', introducing its acclaimed ChildCentric® Homes to West Pune's Hinjawadi. As pioneers in real estate, GDPL aims to transform family living with this latest addition, marked by a grand Bhoomi Poojan event attended by company leaders and stakeholders.

The project in Hinjawadi follows the success of similar ventures in East Pune. It promises to deliver a unique lifestyle experience to families in the bustling IT hub. Designed to nurture children's growth, the community offers convenience, security, and world-class amenities. Managing Director Rohit Gera emphasized the conceptual success in East Pune as a benchmark for this expansion.

Spanning 10.7 acres, 'Gera's Joy on the Treetops' includes over 1,700 homes with exclusive amenities like an electric go-kart track and nine celebrity-led academies. The development, which is set to become a landmark community in Pune, prioritizes sustainable living with features like rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient lighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025