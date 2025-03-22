Left Menu

Repose Mattress Partners with UK & Co for Strategic Growth

Repose Mattress teams up with UK & Co, a leading business consulting firm, to drive growth and expansion in the mid-to-premium mattress market. Led by renowned advisor Ullas Kamath, the collaboration aims to enhance Repose's operations, marketing, and innovation, steering the company towards greater industry prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:16 IST
Repose Mattress Partners with UK & Co for Strategic Growth
Repose Mattress Partners with UK & Co to Accelerate Growth and Expansion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Repose Mattress, a prominent figure in the mid-to-premium mattress sector, has formed a strategic alliance with UK & Co, a distinguished family business consulting firm based in India. This partnership is intended to elevate Repose Mattress to new levels of growth by leveraging the extensive expertise of UK & Co.

Headed by Ullas Kamath, Founder of UK & Co and a respected business advisor, the collaboration is designed to optimize Repose's business strategies through strategic advancements in product technology, sales, and financial planning. Kamath brings a wealth of experience, previously serving as Joint Managing Director at Jyothy Labs Ltd, where he was instrumental in transforming the company into a multi-brand FMCG powerhouse.

Repose Mattress is renowned for its R&D endeavors and has excelled in Southern India by offering innovative sleep solutions. The leadership team, boasting over 150 years of combined experience, plans to capitalize on UK & Co's expertise to innovate, expand its market reach, and enhance operational efficiency. This strategic move comes as the industry shifts towards premiumization, paving the way for Repose to fortify its market leadership further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025