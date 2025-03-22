Repose Mattress Partners with UK & Co for Strategic Growth

Repose Mattress, a prominent figure in the mid-to-premium mattress sector, has formed a strategic alliance with UK & Co, a distinguished family business consulting firm based in India. This partnership is intended to elevate Repose Mattress to new levels of growth by leveraging the extensive expertise of UK & Co.

Headed by Ullas Kamath, Founder of UK & Co and a respected business advisor, the collaboration is designed to optimize Repose's business strategies through strategic advancements in product technology, sales, and financial planning. Kamath brings a wealth of experience, previously serving as Joint Managing Director at Jyothy Labs Ltd, where he was instrumental in transforming the company into a multi-brand FMCG powerhouse.

Repose Mattress is renowned for its R&D endeavors and has excelled in Southern India by offering innovative sleep solutions. The leadership team, boasting over 150 years of combined experience, plans to capitalize on UK & Co's expertise to innovate, expand its market reach, and enhance operational efficiency. This strategic move comes as the industry shifts towards premiumization, paving the way for Repose to fortify its market leadership further.

(With inputs from agencies.)