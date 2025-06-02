Special Campaign of tree plantation and cleaning drive Launched by Ravindra Waikar, MP Loksabha and Manisha Waikar for martyrs "Ek PER SHAHEED KE NAAM"

India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], June 2: In a heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs of our nation, a massive tree plantation drive titled "Ek Per Shaheed Ke Naam" was organized on the auspicious occasion of the 300th Jayanti of Ahilyabai Holkar, one of India's most revered women leaders.

The initiative was spearheaded by Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar and Manisha Waikar, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, promoting environmental responsibility and emotional connect with Mother Earth. Over 1,000 participants came together in unity and spirit, resulting in the plantation of more than 5,000 trees across the designated area. The event not only commemorated India's freedom fighters but also emphasized sustainable development and ecological preservation.

Distinguished dignitaries who graced the occasion included: * IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede, Former NCB Chief

* Shri Nilotpal Mrinal, Vice President, Maharashtra BJP Uttar Bhartiya Morcha * Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

* Representatives from the Forest Department * Local NGOs and environmental groups

Speaking at the event, Shri Ravindra Waikar expressed gratitude to the attendees and emphasized the importance of nurturing each sapling as a living tribute to India's heroes. He reiterated the collective responsibility of citizens in safeguarding the environment while honoring the sacrifices of our martyrs. This initiative stands as a living example of national pride and ecological commitment -- where every tree planted is a salute to a soldier, and every green leaf a symbol of enduring legacy.

The drive got support from Aarey police staff, Altaf Pevekar, Vaibhav Bharadkar, Bunty, Pooja, Pawan From Oberoi, Triveni Karnik, Dnyaneshwar Sawant, P South Ward Officer Patane, Forest Officer Mote, Aarey CEO Shipurkar, Dindoshi Traffic Sir P.I. Yadav, Manisha Waikar, Dipti Waikar-Potnis, Prajakta Waikar-Mahale, Dr.Rahul Mahale, Altman pevelar, Vaibhav bhardale, Dinesh war Sawant, Priyanka Ambolkar, Sudam Avhad, Pooja Shinde, Milind Kapade, BMC P South and K East Gardan Department Officer, Sonavane, Dhumale, Dr Potnis, de.kate, ex. Carporter Rekha Ramvanshi, Shakha Pramukh, party workers, NGO, NCC student, Oberoi splendid Pawan Sharma and his entire team. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

