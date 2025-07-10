Kedia Capital Enters NASDAQ Cup 2025, Represents India on Global Stage

India's Kedia Capital Services Private Limited has embarked on a new venture by participating in the prestigious NASDAQ Cup 2025, an elite global stock trading tournament. The event features top traders and financial institutions from countries including the USA, UK, and Japan, competing in real-time market conditions.

Heading the Indian team is Prof. Ajay Kedia, a renowned figure in the Indian capital markets with over 24 years of experience. He has been a regular presence on platforms like CNBC and Zee Business. Prof. Kedia expressed his pride in representing India in this challenging contest where every trade is executed live, stressing the transparent nature of the competition.

The tournament kicks off in July and spans two months, testing participants' strategic prowess across various financial instruments. Kedia Capital's introduction of their 'Saubhagya Plan' promises potential returns of over 300% within the competition duration, under Prof. Kedia's guidance.

