Nom Nom Express: A Pan-Asian Culinary Boom Across India

Aspect Hospitality is set to significantly expand its Nom Nom Express outlets throughout India. The ambitious plan aims to establish 500 restaurants within 12 months, with the ultimate goal of becoming a major player in India's F&B market. Strategic investments and marketing will drive this expansion.

Updated: 17-07-2025 18:04 IST
  • India

Aspect Hospitality has unveiled plans to dramatically expand its Nom Nom Express brand across India. Currently operational in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, the company is set to open 500 new quick service restaurants within the next year, according to Managing Director Hitesh Keswani.

Scheduled developments will add 25 more locations by July 31, 2025, increasing the chain's footprint to 50 outlets initially. Aspect Hospitality envisions a pan-India presence with more than 1,000 Nom Nom Express restaurants, over 50 high-end dining formats, and ventures into at least two international markets in the next five years.

Keswani emphasized the brand's commitment to making premium Asian cuisine more accessible while identifying locations that fit long-term goals. Supported by a robust marketing strategy, the expansion aims to grab a significant share of India's projected USD 27 billion QSR market by 2025, driven by changing consumer habits and digital technology.

