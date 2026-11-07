World Bank's $300m Plan to Improve Learning for 26 Million Children in Bangladesh

The World Bank Group has approved $300 million in financing to improve the quality of early education and help 26 million children in Bangladesh develop essential reading, writing and mathematics skills. The investment will support children from pre-primary education through grade five, focusing on stronger classroom teaching, better learning materials and improved school management. The programme is expected to help children build the basic knowledge they need to progress through school, continue their education and prepare for better employment opportunities in the future.

Bangladesh has made considerable progress in ensuring that nearly every child can attend primary school, but many students continue to struggle with basic learning skills despite spending years in classrooms. Around 50% of children aged 10 cannot read and understand a simple text appropriate for their age, compared with 42% in Malaysia and 47% in Brazil, highlighting the challenges facing the country's education system. The new financing will help address these learning gaps by strengthening foundational education and providing additional support to children who are falling behind their expected grade levels.

The funding will support the Learning Enhancement and Acceleration in Primary Education Program, which forms part of the government's Fifth Primary Education Development Program. Bangladesh operates one of the world's largest primary education systems, serving more than 20 million children through government schools, non-governmental organisation schools, kindergartens and madrasas. Through improved teaching methods, targeted learning support and stronger school leadership, the programme seeks to ensure that children not only attend school but also gain the knowledge and skills expected at their age.

New Teaching Materials and Teacher Training to Improve Learning

The programme will introduce a foundational literacy and numeracy package designed to help young students develop essential reading, writing and mathematical abilities from the earliest stages of education. Teachers will receive structured lesson plans, improved teaching materials and professional training to help them deliver lessons more effectively and respond to different learning needs. These resources are expected to make classroom instruction more organised and practical, allowing children to develop stronger learning foundations as they progress through primary school.

Improving pre-primary education will also receive particular attention because early learning experiences play an important role in preparing children for formal schooling. Government primary schools will receive support to strengthen pre-primary teaching practices and improve children's readiness to enter higher grades with basic language, communication and numerical skills. Better early education could reduce learning difficulties in later years by helping children develop confidence and familiarity with essential classroom activities before beginning more advanced lessons.

Jean Pesme, World Bank Division Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, highlighted the importance of quality primary education in preparing young people for a competitive workforce. He said the World Bank Group had supported Bangladesh for two decades in expanding access to schooling, bringing the country close to universal primary school participation. The latest financing will focus on improving what children actually learn in classrooms and helping them remain in school, strengthening their prospects for better jobs as adults.

Extra Learning Support for Students Falling Behind

Children who struggle with reading, writing or mathematics will receive additional learning assistance through remedial education activities designed to help them catch up with their classmates. The programme will give particular attention to districts with weaker educational outcomes, where students may face greater difficulties accessing effective teaching and learning support. Targeted interventions are expected to reduce differences in learning achievement between districts and provide disadvantaged children with a better opportunity to succeed in primary education.

Tashmina Rahman, World Bank Senior Education Specialist and Team Leader for the programme, stressed that strong foundational learning is essential for developing skills that can lead to better employment opportunities. She explained that the programme would support children who are falling behind, especially in districts where education outcomes remain particularly weak. Improving teacher performance, strengthening school leadership and using educational data to guide decisions will also form an important part of the effort to improve learning outcomes.

School Leadership and Long-Term Financing to Strengthen Education

The programme will provide leadership training for headteachers in 90% of government primary schools, helping school administrators improve teaching supervision, classroom management and overall educational performance. It will strengthen school management systems and encourage more accountable use of education budgets, supported by better information for planning and decision-making. These improvements are expected to help schools use available resources more effectively and provide teachers with stronger institutional support.

The initiative also links improvements in primary education with Bangladesh's wider employment and economic development goals, recognising that stronger basic skills can improve future workforce opportunities. The World Bank's announcement includes an estimated 843,000 more and better-paid jobs as an anticipated employment benefit, though the description does not clearly explain how this figure relates to positions within government primary schools. The programme's long-term contribution will depend on how effectively improved teaching and learning outcomes translate into better skills and economic opportunities.

The $300 million financing comes from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group institution that provides concessional funding to lower-income countries for development priorities. The financing has a repayment period of 25 years, including a five-year grace period, providing Bangladesh with long-term resources to strengthen its primary education system. By investing in teachers, school leadership, early learning and additional support for struggling students, the programme is expected to help millions of Bangladeshi children gain the essential skills needed for continued education and future employment.