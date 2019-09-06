Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Establishes a New Manufacturing Unit at RAKEZ Through Its Subsidiary Motherson PKC Harness Systems FZ- LLC

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has recently added another giant Indian conglomerate to its client portfolio – Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL), one of the global leaders in the field of automotive wiring harnesses. MSSL is set to produce a broad portfolio of products including wiring harnesses, rear view mirrors for passenger cars, injection moulded products and many more from its RAKEZ manufacturing unit. Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone Headquarters.

MSSL has recently held a ground breaking ceremony at RAKEZ Al Hamra Industrial Zone to mark the beginning of the construction of its factory which is presently being built on a land that stretches to over 21,000 m2. The company's operations are expected to officially commence on the 2nd quarter of 2020.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman of MSSL, said: "We are very glad to have taken this important step of setting up our manufacturing facility in the fast-growing emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. This provides us great opportunities for larger exposure to the global markets. We are truly proud to be working in conjunction with RAKEZ, which is among the leading economic zones in the region."

Welcoming MSSL to the RAKEZ family, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: "We consider the coming of Motherson to our thriving industrial ecosystem as another significant milestone in our commitment to underpinning the industrial growth in the emirate. This very industry is among the leading contributors to the emirate's stability and strength in tackling economic headwinds. I'm sure that Motherson is one of the great additions we are going to have this year."

