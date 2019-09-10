Pebble and Vodafone-Idea Join Hands to Provide a One-stop Destination to Customers to Experience Innovative Mobile-related Products and Services

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Pebble known for creating fashion-forward mobile accessories announced it has been named an exclusive partner for Mobile Accessories at Vodafone-Idea Stores. The choice of Pebble as the only partner instore is based on the company's track record of category innovation and its ability to deliver a broad range of high-quality products for the Indian Markets.

Vodafone-Idea stores shall showcase and stock wide range of Pebble Accessories from Power Banks and Chargers to the latest audio gadgets like wireless headphones and speakers, starting this month. This is the first-time Vodafone Idea has entered into a partnership with a Lifestyle Accessories Brand for its store. The strategic partnership will help bring together a portfolio of innovative and differentiated products and services.

The move shall further strengthen Pebble’s physical presence, to cater to the growing user base through multiple touch points throughout cities. Initially Pebble accessories will be sold across major Metro stores and would gradually expand to tier-1 and tier-2 cities within 4-5 months, targeting around 4000 Vodafone-Idea stores altogether within a year.

This strategic tie-up alone will add revenue of INR 60 crores to Pebble’s topline in the first year of operations itself which is then expected to scale to INR 100 Cr. by 2021 and further grow by at least 20% y-o-y after that.

Speaking on the association, Ms. Komal Agarwal, Marketing Director at Pebble said, “Our partnership is a natural fit, promising to bring the holistic experience to the customers visiting the Vodafone-Idea store. We are pleased to be the chosen partner available at the store. The association will undoubtedly improve the visibility & help us strengthen the position of the brand. This will also allow Pebble to reach newer audience and territories making it one of the largest mobile accessories brand in the country.”

Marrying Quality, Design and Tech, Pebble is expanding its presence in the country aggressively, including presence in several modern retail chains and a strong dealer network. In addition, it also remains the only Indian Brand to be available with all leading Domestic Airlines for in-flight shopping which includes Air India, Indigo and Go Air among others.

About Pebble Established in the Year 2013, Pebble is one of the fastest growing smart accessories brands in India. Pebble delivers innovative, feature-rich experiences that help enhance today’s mobile technology; offering a diverse portfolio (Power Banks, Speakers and Mobil Accessories) of value-packed thoughtfully designed products equipped with the technology people want most. Focussed on building a unique range of lifestyle products, Pebble resonates well with the millennial generation that has an “always-on” lifestyle, by tailoring products based on deep consumer insights. Enhancing user’s lifestyle, Pebble since its inception drives one purpose; ‘Quality is remembered, price is forgotten’ and has created a unique positioning for itself in the consumer mind space against the price war race, in the Markets.

Within a short span of just 5 years, Pebble has succeeded in creating a strong brand recall in India, being recognized for superior quality, thoughtful product design and classy visual appeal. The Brand’s relentless commitment to excellence, consistent dedication for being customer centric and wide sales & service network, establishes Pebble as a leading brand transforming products into a cherished asset. The company’s insistence on research and development and focus on product design challenges the established players in the business and also sets it apart from the clutter of private labels coming up in this space.

Image: Pebble - Vodafone - Idea Tie-up

