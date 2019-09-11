Mumbai, SEP 11 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on Sep

Money Market Operations as on Sep 9,2019 (Amount in ? billion, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS @ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 2,09,323.66 5.23 3.00-5.45 I. Call Money 13,431.21 5.32 4.10-5.45 II. Triparty Repo 1,41,284.85 5.20 5.10-5.25 III. Market Repo 54,607.60 5.30 3.00-5.40 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 353.62 5.24 4.70-5.45 II. Term Money@@ 656.75 5.50-6.05 III. Triparty Repo 200.00 5.15 5.15-5.15 IV. Market Repo 2,305.00 5.42 4.00-5.45 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 573.90 7.99 7.90-8.00 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Outstanding Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) (i) Repo (Fixed Rate) Mon, 09/09/2019 2 Wed, 11/09/2019 4,072.00 5.40 (ii) Repo (Variable rate) (ii.a) Regular 14-day Fri, 30/08/2019 14 Fri, 13/09/2019 7,900.0 5.41 Tue, 03/09/2019 14 Tue, 17/09/2019 5,000.00 5.41 Fri, 06/09/2019 14 Fri, 20/09/2019 9,955.00 5.41 Mon, 09/09/2019 15 Tue, 24/09/2019 10,025.00 5.41 (ii.b) Others - - - - - (iii) Reverse Repo (Fixed rate) Mon, 09/09/2019 2 Wed, 11/09/2019 12,858.00 5.15 (iv) Reverse Repo (Variable rate) Mon, 09/09/2019 2 Wed, 11/09/2019 1,65,122.00 5.39 D. Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) Mon, 09/09/2019 2 Wed, 11/09/2019 1,651.00 5.65 E. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI $ 1,979.00 F. Net liquidity injected [injection (+)/absorption (-)] * -1,37,398.00 RESERVE POSITION @ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on # 09/09/2019 5,28,572.10 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 13/09/2019 5,20,070.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on 09/09/2019 11,532.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor # The figure for the cash balances with RBI on Sunday is same as that of the previous day (Saturday). $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

