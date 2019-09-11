Hong Kong stock exchange proposes to merge with LSE - report

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has bid nearly 32 billion pounds ($40 billion, 36 billion euros) including debt for its London rival, it announced on Wednesday. "Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited today announces that it has made a proposal to the board of London Stock Exchange Group Plc to combine the two companies," it said in a statement, adding the bid is worth 31.6 billion pounds including 2.0 billion pounds of debt.

The terms of the proposed deal would imply value for LSE at about £29.6 billion, implying the enterprise value of 31.6 billion pounds, Reuters has revealed in the statement of "possible offer". The statements also reveals that the proposed transaction would be financed through a combination of existing HKEX cash resources and new credit facilities.