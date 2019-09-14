International Development News
Ryanair 'system failure' now resolved, says airline

Devdiscourse News Desk London
Updated: 14-09-2019 15:15 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter (@Ryanair)

A major system failure has purportedly struck Ryanair systems on Saturday and people are not able to check-in, also forcing flights to be grounded, according to media reports. Reports say that the failure happened overnight, leaving many people stranded on the weekend.

Update: Ryanair has said that the technical issue is "resolved by now". The problems with Ryanair systems reportedly persisted for a few hours.

