Ryanair 'system failure' now resolved, says airline

A major system failure has purportedly struck Ryanair systems on Saturday and people are not able to check-in, also forcing flights to be grounded, according to media reports. Reports say that the failure happened overnight, leaving many people stranded on the weekend.

Passengers at Stansted are reporting they've been told of a major systems failure at Ryanair check-ins across Europe.At Stansted, some depatures are up to 4 hours late - some arrivals have been delayed by around 2 hours currently (1030am)#HeartNews pic.twitter.com/VTkrCkofsb — Essex News (@HeartEssexNews) September 14, 2019

Update: Ryanair has said that the technical issue is "resolved by now". The problems with Ryanair systems reportedly persisted for a few hours.