Flipkart expands delivery reach by 80% to cover pan India pincodes

E-commerce firm Flipkart on Sunday said it has expanded delivery reach by 80 per cent to cover almost all pin codes in India, ahead of its big billion day sales, starting from September 29. The company claims that it has increased its reach to around 19,200 PIN codes from about 10,660 codes in 2018 for delivery of large appliances.

"This festive season, we are extending our reach to newer regions, aiming to cover almost all the serviceable pin-codes across the country. We are glad that this year, our consumers from Metros to tier 2 cities and beyond, who didn't have access to a wide range of appliances previously, will be able to shop from our entire product range," Flipkart senior vice president Ajay Yadav said in a statement. With this increase in reach, Flipkart consumers in smaller towns will be able to access large appliances such as Smart TVs, washing machines and refrigerators, the statement said.

"Over the past year, while the demand for Android Smart TVs grew times in metros, smaller towns showed impressive growth with a 5 times increase in demand. Other products such as water purifiers and air conditioners are also witnessing growth on the back of high awareness on the latest technology," Flipkar said. It also said that it has increased delivery capacity by 14 times this year compared to last year.

"With its largest facility for large appliances, spread across of 3.5 lakh square feet in Bengaluru, Flipkart has increased its delivery capacity by 14 times this year, compared to 2018," the statement said.

