Saudi Arabia officials are considering delaying Aramco Initial Public Offering (IPO) after drone attacks of one of the facilities, Wall Street Journal reported citing sources. The IPO is expected to be the biggest ever.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saturday attacked two Saudi Aramco plants, including the world's biggest oil processing facility, sparking fires in the latest flare-up of violence in the Gulf.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.