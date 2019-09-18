Zimbabwe to construct US$ 1 billion oil and gas refinery

A US$ 1 billion oil and gas refinery is to be set up in Zimbabwe under Zueth Petroleum (Pvt) Ltd to complement Government's efforts in finding a long-term solution to high fuel prices, ballooning fuel bill and shortages.

Zueth Petroleum Oil Refinery, which will be situated close to the Muzarabani oil project site, is expected to refine about 2.1 million litres of Petrol a day and will reduce the cost of fuel by a drastic percentage.

At maximum capacity, the refinery is to produce enough petrol to fill 37,500 medium-sized cars a day, nearly 1,700 Mwh of electricity a day through combustion turbines and conventional steam, enough propane to fill 15,001,015 (10kg) cylinders a day, enough Asphalt to make about 190,000 Liters of tar a day. The refinery is to also produce Naptha, kerosene, Diesel, Fuel oil and Elementary sulfur. Zueth Petroleum CEO, Mr Ethan Moyo, Stated that the Oil Refinery will also create business opportunities for firms that were awarded licenses to explore for oil and in various parts of the country. He also said, "Zimbabwe will benefit in several aspects eg, Direct and Indirect effect on local employment, substantial technological transfer, reduction in the cost of petroleum products, provision of raw materials in agriculture, and the increasing in export opportunities,".

Zueth Oil Refinery will soon submit a proposal to Invictus Energy , adding that both firm have been engaging in a dialogue regarding the Muzarabani Oil project, so secure an efficient Upstream to Downstream supply chain. He said Zueth Petroleum entered into a partnership with Mettle construction engineers of South Africa, that has assigned a group of highly accredited engineers and industrial contactors with more than 40 years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry. Mr E. Moyo informed to media on September 15 that establishing the refinery will take about 15 months, and apart from refining crude oil, the firm will produce gas, wax and fertilisers as by-products.

He said the country is recording huge investments in the mining, agriculture and tourism sectors adding that adequate and affordable fuel is important if the sectors are to fully develop. "Fuel plays a major role in any economy and reducing the cost will reduce the cost of doing business…We want to go back to the days when fuel was affordable so that farmers can have diesel for their irrigation system and fuel to easily transport farm produce to the markets," he said. Mr Moyo said it is sad that fuel remains expensive in the country and this has impacted negatively on all sectors of the economy. He, however, expressed optimism that the Commission of Inquiry Government has set up will help find a lasting solution to the challenges affecting the energy sector.

Mr Moyo added that The Honorable Minister of Energy and Power Development, Honorable Fortune Chasi stated that project presented an opportunity for addressing the current fuel deficits, as well as employment operation and great potential for earning the country with the much needed foreign currency. Moyo continued to call on the Government to fully support the project.

(With inputs from Zueth Petroleum)