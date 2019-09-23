International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UPDATE 1-Bomb disposal officers respond to suspect package at UK's Manchester Airport

Reuters
Updated: 23-09-2019 14:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Bomb disposal officers respond to suspect package at UK's Manchester Airport

Bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday, police said, adding a man had been detained by officers at the scene.

Flights were unaffected but transport to and from the airport were stopped while officers assessed the suspect package. "A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange."

Also Read: Bomb disposal officers responding to suspect package at UK's Manchester Airport

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019