Nexcomm Asia (NXM) Appointed as a Distributor of Xsens MTi® Series of Products

Nexcomm Asia Pte Ltd (NXM) has been appointed as a distributor of Xsens Technologies B.V. MTi-series Inertial Sensor Modules for India and Southeast Asia region, effective as of September 2019. This is a significant step for both partners, enabling Nexcomm to provide a more complete solution and expand its portfolio of products in the region, and for Xsens reaching even more innovative firms in need of inertial sensor modules.

Xsens, with the broadest portfolio of industrial-grade miniature MEMS Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) and GPS-enhanced Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS - GNSS/INS) in the market, provides robust orientation-/attitude- & positioning data for many system integrators in industries such as Autonomous vehicles(-testing), Maritime/Offshore, Drones/UAVs, Robotics, Heavy-Industry, Agriculture and Defense & Aerospace.

Mr. KJ Tan, CEO, Nexcomm ASIA, said, "We are delighted to work with Xsens as a strategic partner to support and service customers in India and Southeast Asia regions with XSENS' latest high-performance Sensor Fusion technology Inertial Sensor modules."

The latest award-winning MTi 600-series will also be part of the NXM portfolio and first launched by them in the region.

Meindert Zeeuw, Business Manager, XSENS, said, "We are proud to work with Nexcomm Asia. The group of companies, including R&D and Field Application Engineers, is the right fit to provide our sensor modules to local system integrators. Next to the brand-new MTi 600-series, Xsens is dedicated to add more highly affordable and robust MTi series to the portfolio. We see NXM as the right partner to not only reach the big players but also the small 'incubator' innovative companies in the region."

