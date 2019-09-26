Great Learning Announces Launch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Business Program in Collaboration With Purdue University Krannert School of Management

Great Learning, India's leading ed-tech company, today announced its new Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Business program in collaboration with Purdue University's Krannert School of Management and Purdue Online. This Program, offered in India, is the latest addition to Great Learning's world-class programs offered in collaboration with prestigious global Universities like Stanford, UT Austin and now Purdue University.

The PG Diploma program in Digital Business is designed to meet the needs of young professionals and mid-career professionals seeking to get world-class management education specifically designed for the digital age that businesses today operate in. In this environment, managers not only require a solid foundation in business and management principles but also need to be hands-on with the latest digital tools and technologies. According to a report by IDC, 40 percent of all technology spending will go towards digital transformations, with enterprises spending in excess of $2 trillion by 2019.

In all, 89% of enterprises have plans to adopt or have already adopted a digital-first business strategy with Services (95%), Financial Services (93%) and Healthcare (92%) leading all industries. The PG Diploma in Digital Business program covers business management topics within the context of digital businesses and digital transformation. Executives who complete the course can aspire to manage and lead functions within organizations that are looking to succeed in today's digital economy. This 11-month program is offered in an online format with video content and live classes from faculty from Purdue University Krannert School of Management along with personalized mentored learning sessions from industry experts. Learners will also get the opportunity to showcase their skills by building a digital e-portfolio which can be shown to current and future employers as a tangible body of work.

Arjun Nair, Co-Founder, Great Learning, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Purdue University to launch the Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Business in India. Businesses today are looking for managerial talent that can navigate the multitude of challenges and opportunities that the current business environment presents. This is where such a program offers significant advantage to professionals who are looking to step into management and leadership roles."

Speaking on the association, David Hummels, Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of the Krannert School of Management, said, "When you have a world-class faculty and programs, you should look to share them with the entire world. We are excited to enter this partnership with Great Learning, a real pioneer in using technology to bring the very best content to its students."

"Technology is not only reshaping our behavior as consumers but also disrupting the way businesses work. To succeed in this economy, you need the right blend of management, technical and functional expertise and the path to career success can be traversed much faster through high-quality education that is relevant and focused. With this program, participants can experience world-class management education designed for the digital age we are in," added Dr. Karthik Kannan, Thomas Howatt Chaired Professor in Management, Krannert School of Management, Purdue University.

Emphasizing on the need to be available for distant learners, Gerry McCartney, Executive Vice President of Purdue Online, said, "Professionals who need to add or enhance their digital business skills are not the kind of learners who can drop everything and come to Purdue University's campus to get the training they need. This partnership with Great Learning and Purdue's internationally lauded Krannert School of Management allows us to bring Purdue and its expertise to them."

The program uses a case study-based approach followed by leading management schools across the world with a focus on imparting real-world skills through over 20 hands-on case studies and projects in addition to a mentored Capstone project. Learners will receive a Post Graduate Diploma from Purdue University's Krannert School of Management in Digital Business upon completion of the program and will be entitled to Purdue University alumni status through membership in the Purdue University Alumni Association.

