S.P. Mandali's WeSchool Recognised as the 'Best Performing Institution Innovation Council from West Zone' at the First Annual Innovation Festival by MHRD Innovation Cell (MIC)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing Maharashtra on the India map as an education hub is S.P. Mandali's Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool), India's leading B-School. The B-School is officially recognized as the 'Best Performing Institution Innovation Council from West Zone (WRO)' during IIC calendar 2018-2019 by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Innovation Cell (MIC) in co-ordination with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for its outstanding contribution in entrepreneurship development and fostering a culture of innovation on campus. The event held at AICTE campus in Delhi recently felicitated WeSchool Leadership.

WeSchool, India's top Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) was felicitated at the event. These innovation awards by MHRD, Innovation Cell recognize educational institutions that have taken several initiatives towards creating future ready entrepreneurs and global leaders.

On receiving the award, Advocate Shri S. K. Jain, Chairman, Managing Council, S. P. Mandali and Local Managing Committee, WeSchool, said, "It is indeed a great honor for the institute to receive this prestigious award. We have always strived for delivering quality education to the students and this award recognizes all the hard work and dedication of all the members of the team who have contributed towards building a successful institution. This recognition will surely contribute to the global innovation index for India in the long run."

Speaking about winning the award, Prof Dr. Uday Salunkhe, Group Director, WeSchool, said, "We are truly delighted to be felicitated as the Best Performing Institution Innovation Council in the West Zone (WRO) at the First Annual Innovation Festival of MHRD Innovation Cell (MIC). This award is a testament to the continuous and dedicated efforts made by the faculty members, our students and every WeSchool member. Throughout our journey we have focused on an outcome driven approach as we believe that only when there is a measurable impact can we truly make a difference. This approach has helped us bring about innovation through entrepreneurship driven initiatives. Our aim is to nurture talent, create future-ready innovators and develop global citizens who walk the extra mile in bringing about a positive difference in the society."

