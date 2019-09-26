FarEye Recognized as One of India's Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work®

FarEye has been certified as a great workplace by the Great Place to Work® organization, a global institution that is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing 'Great Workplace Cultures' that are powered by high-trust and high-performance. The prestigious recognition came after careful scrutiny of responses from a series of surveys and interviews with the leadership team.

FarEye is a SaaS company that powers efficient logistics for enterprises through its platform by providing agility, visibility and state-of-the-art predictability to goods movement. This needs people who are passionate, customer-centric and solution-oriented. Culture plays a vital role in creating an environment that nurtures innovation, positivity and a sense of ownership. The survey revealed that employees felt a sense of belonging and commitment to the company largely due to the high trust environment which eventually led them to perform better.

In addition to hand-picking the right talent that would fit into the mould, FarEye has gone the extra mile to ensure employees are abundantly provided with all that they need to perform to the best of their potential. FarEye encourages a no-cubicle culture and everybody from the founding team to a new joinee are treated alike. At the core of FarEye's founding philosophy lies the idea of nurturing intrapreneurs where new ideas, innovations, and experiments irrespective of rank or seniority are valued, encouraged and supported. In addition to this, there are other benefits such as 100% paid health policy, regular health check-ups, flexible work schedules, career development programs, employee benefit programs. FarEye also pays special focus on making its workspace a safe and productive space for women. With initiatives like creche and daycare facilities, FarEye ensures better representation of women amongst its company ranks and leadership.

Commenting on FarEye's journey and their recent accolade, Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye said, "Receiving the much-coveted Great Place to Work certification is a special achievement. Starting with a team of just 10 to now crossing above 300, our people are at the heart of what makes our company exceptional. We have built a 'flat-hierarchy' culture at FarEye where ideas are not restricted by designations and there is a positive intrapreneurial spirit. We believe that great things happen when a team feels passionate about working towards the mission of the company. Thus, we are constantly striving to build a supportive & collaborative workplace that is innovative, inclusive and rewarding."

With a healthy mix of new minds and veterans, beginners and leaders in the team, FarEye strives to strengthen its people into intrapreneurs and not just employees. And it's this independent and bold spirit of every member at FarEye that has helped the firm march farther than many others. The much-coveted recognition adds more value to the FarEye's vision of being one of India's most-loved places to work at.

About FarEye:

With nearly 300 team members, FarEye is a digital logistics platform to efficiently move goods. It empowers global leaders with predictive visibility and operational intelligence to achieve on-time deliveries at a reduced cost. Since 2013, FarEye has matured into a well-acknowledged player facilitating 65+ million transactions per day across 20+ countries for more than 150+ customers. We have received 7 Gartner mentions and 30+ awards.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nwo-n2v9Q9w