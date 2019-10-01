Celebrate the 'DaanUtsav’ on Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversery week

Launched in 2009, DaanUtsav, the festival of philanthropy, is celebrated every year from October 2 to October 8, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary (Gandhi Jayanti). The campaign is run by several partners where people from all walks of life and all strata of society can come forward and give in any way they wish to – donate through a campaign or to an NGO, shop for a cause or give in kind, or simply, give time.

This DaanUtsav, e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Ola, Big Basket, CRED, Meesho, and Snapdeal are collaborating with GiveIndia, India's most trusted giving platform, to reach and engage with over 200 million people whose acts of giving will provide for the underprivileged and those in need, and also create a national community of givers. These corporates aptly demonstrate collaboration and assistance in working towards the cause of 'giving.' They are using simple nudges, through messaging and communicating, to engage millions by making 'giving' a natural extension of their shopping and interaction occurrences on their respective platforms.

Speaking about the partnership, Atul Satija, CEO, GiveIndia said, "GiveIndia is a pioneer in bridging the gap between donors and trusted nonprofits. #DaanUtsav or the 'Joy of Giving' week is a great platform for us to boost our mission of alleviating poverty by enabling the world to give. Through this alliance, we are accelerating towards our aim to simplify giving at scale. Not only are we supporting our partners in their giving journey by connecting them with trusted non-profits but we are also reaching out to their millions of users and contributing towards the building of an everyday philanthropy ecosystem." This #DaanUtsav, Flipkart will be running a one-of-a-kind giving initiative, to encourage people to perform acts of kindness by contributing to a cause they believe in. These range from sustainability, women empowerment, equality for the differently-abled, menstrual hygiene, animal welfare, and children empowerment. The partnership with GiveIndia will enable over 160 million Flipkart consumers and lakhs of sellers, and employees, to contribute to any of these six social causes.

BigBasket will run a week-long consumer donations campaign to raise rations for three non-profits in Bangalore. They will also be supporting the #DaanUtsav volunteers to run the "Fists of Joy" campaign that encourages school children to donate a fist of rice to the needy. Bigbasket will match the total amount of rice raised and then donate to support non-profits in need. CRED will run fundraising campaigns through its successful #credmissions platform across the causes of children's education, midday meals, tree plantation and medical support for the poor. Meesho is launching its donation category which covers several causes such as child health, education and food, women's empowerment, nature conservation and elderly care in addition to fundraising campaigns for disaster relief support. Snapdeal will be raising funds for education supplies for GiveIndia's partner non-profits. MakeMyTrip is promoting payroll giving supporting environment conservation with GiveIndia's partner nonprofit Chintan.

(With inputs from Give India)