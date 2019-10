BRIEF-China's Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Says Overseas Sales Revenue Accounts For Less Than 1% Of Company's Total Revenue, When Asked About U.S. Blacklisting

China's state media Securities Times:

* CHINA'S XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION SAYS OVERSEAS SALES REVENUE ACCOUNTS FOR LESS THAN 1% OF COMPANY'S TOTAL REVENUE, WHEN ASKED ABOUT U.S. BLACKLISTING

* CHINA'S XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION SAYS HAS ITS OWN COPYRIGHTS FOR MOST COMPANY PRODUCTS, MOST SUPPLIERS ARE DOMESTIC COMPANIES Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2LYPubH Further company coverage:

