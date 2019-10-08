DP World CEO Sulayem announced 'Expo 2020 Dubai Pavillion' to display as legacy

DP World, the official Premier Global Trade Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, on Tuesday revealed the design of its pavilion, which will be one of the largest at the Expo site.

The pavilion will be centred around the concept of 'Making Trade Flow', and demonstrate how DP World enables trade across the world so people have the things they need when they need them. It is being developed in line with Expo 2020's sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. Through the use of cutting-edge technologies including augmented and virtual reality, visitors will be able to see the real-time movement of cargo across the world and learn how global trade happens and its impact on every aspect of everyone's life every day.

They will also be introduced to innovations including DP World Cargospeed, the transportation system powered by Hyperloop, and BoxBay, an automated high rise stacking system for containers which is set to revolutionise global supply chains. The pavilion has been designed from the outset to transform into an education, innovation, and training hub for the global logistics industry once Expo 2020 ends. The legacy project is designed to inspire future generations to pursue careers in the industry.

DP World Group Chairman & CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: "We have the vision to enable smarter trade for the benefit of everyone around the world through innovation and data-driven logistics. The pavilion will become a permanent feature of Expo 2020 Dubai's legacy at District 2020, reinforcing the emirate's reputation as a knowledge-based economy. It will benefit future generations for years to come long after the event has ended by introducing young minds to career opportunities in logistics and trade coupled with insights into their vital role in keeping the world moving." He further added, "Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are excited to play a major role in a new era of global mobility and trade, while showcasing it to the world here in Dubai."

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Staging the world's greatest show would not be possible without the help of our partners, and DP World, our Premier Global Trade Partner, is vital to the supply chain of Expo 2020. We are excited to see the company progress in its mission to enable the future of global trade and look forward to visiting the DP World Pavilion, where millions of visitors from around the world will be able to discover how opportunities in sustainable mobility will shape the world of tomorrow." As part of its educational legacy, DP World will also be organizing a series of engaging activities and global youth competitions to drive the conversation on the challenges and opportunities in the dynamic global trade industry. Details will be announced soon.

(With inputs from DP World Group)