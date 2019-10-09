Introducing Harman Kardon® Citation Series: Beautifully Designed, Smart, Configurable Home Audio Speaker Systems

HK Citation speakers combine superior sound performance and breathtaking design with state-of-the-art control and streaming services

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Delighting fans with unmatched sound and breathtaking design, HARMAN Kardon today launched its Citation Series consisting of next-generation home speakers systems in India. The series combines an innovative acoustic design, delivering remarkable audio quality, with advanced technologies - including the Google Assistant, a high-resolution LCD touch screen and Chromecast built-in.

The Citation speaker lineup includes multiple countertop speaker options including Citation One, Citation 100, Citation 300 and Citation 500; a Citation Soundbar; Citation subwoofer, and Citation tower speakers. The speakers feature the brand’s signature industrial design, accented with thoughtful elements, including the elegant aluminum detailing. This timeless design marries Harman Kardon’s expertise in sound engineering and technology with a stylish and sleek design.

“Consumers want to stay connected more than ever before. The streaming industry has matured in India and there is a growing demand for entertainment options that can do more than just play music,” said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. “Harman Kardon Citation series is transformational with its legacy audio, premium design and ease of use. From voice control options to multi-room streaming, these new-age products are packed with delightfully smart features. We are confident that our discerning consumers will revere the listening experience of this series.”

The Citation Series offers options to use the speakers individually or build a powerful 5.1-channel surround sound system. Powered by WiSA technology, the series delivers low latency, HD multi-channel and multi-room capabilities, which allows consumers to control amazing sound from any room, playing from one music source or playing different tracks in different rooms.

Along with incredible audio performance and extraordinary design, streaming music is now quick and efficient with the google Assistant built in the Citation series. Smart voice control also makes tackling tasks as simple as saying “Hey Google”. Additionally, Harman Kardon Citation speakers have Chromecast built-in, allowing over 300 audio and video streaming services to be easily accessed in HD quality.

Image 1: Harman Kardon® Citation Series - Black

Image 2: Harman Kardon® Citation Series - Grey

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)