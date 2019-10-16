SenRa and Bosch Partner to Deploy LoRaWAN® Solutions in India

SenRa, a PAN India Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWANs) provider for long range-based (LoRa®-based) Internet of Things (IoT) applications, today announced its partnership with Bosch, a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology, to deploy smart solutions PAN India. Recently, Bosch has strengthened their smart solutions portfolio by leveraging localized engineering proficiency to enhance connectivity offerings. SenRa's expertise in connectivity services coupled with Bosch's growing solution portfolio allows for rapid deployments of LoRaWAN solutions across many IoT segments such as Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, Smart Buildings and more.

Bosch's Wireless Parking sensors in the solution detects and reports parking space occupancy, thus enabling active parking lot management features, such as search, navigation and reservation. The self-learning algorithm ensures high detection reliability during the whole sensor lifetime. Sensors operate at an average detection efficiency of 96% and is extremely easy to install with minimal maintenance.

The two companies have been working very closely over the last few months to integrate Bosch solutions with SenRa's LoRaWAN network and IoT platform, Ginjer, and have already started planning go-to-market strategies to deploy end-to-end solutions across many verticals. An additional benefit of the partnership is the ability to offer low-cost solutions to the customers due to the ability to develop and manufacture the solutions in India.

"Bosch is one of the most innovative solution providers in the world and we are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with them to tackle some of India's biggest challenges," said SenRa's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Hosseini. "The growth of the LoRaWAN ecosystem in India is rapidly growing and having companies like Bosch in this ecosystem proves the strength of LoRaWAN."

"Our association with SenRa will enable rapid and smooth adoption of connected solutions in India and help both companies in offering advanced solutions to Indian customers," said, Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

