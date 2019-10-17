Food Ingredients India & Health Ingredients (Fi India & Hi) and ProPak India: Indian sub-Continent's Most Comprehensive B2B Shows for Food, Health and Packaging by Informa Markets in India to be Held

MUMBAI, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets in India ( formerly UBM India ) is all set to bring in the 14th edition of the Food Ingredients India & Health Ingredients (Fi India & Hi) as well as the 2nd edition of ProPak India, - both B2B platforms for the food, health, packaging and processing industries.

Combined together, the shows are optimally positioned to provide industry players an entire array of products and solutions pertaining to food ingredients, processing, technology and packaging under one giant umbrella. While Fi India & Hi offers the industry an opportunity to source high quality ingredients, ProPak India brings within its ambit, packaging solutions pertaining to products from medicines, cosmetics, appliances, industrial systems and machinery, among others.

The co-located expos rotate annually between India's two promising food hubs i.e Mumbai and the Delhi-NCR region.

Speaking on the announcement of both the shows - Fi India and Hi and Propak India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director for Informa Markets in India said, "The market for food ingredients is witnessing a visible surge in its valuation owing to the growth in urbanization, growth in the Indian gourmet market which is currently valued at US$ 1.3 billion and growing at a CAGR of 20 %, and the increasing population density, coupled with the rise in the purchasing power of consumers that has led towards rapid uptake of convenience food. The food sector has emerged as a high-growth and high-profit sector due to its immense potential for value addition, particularly within the food processing industry which accounts for 32 per cent of the country's total food market. The food processing industry is one of the largest industries in India and is ranked fifth in terms of production, consumption, export and expected growth. The objective for the 14th edition of Fi India & Hi is to offer an international showcase of such food processing technology and food ingredients and in turn, help leverage India's wide ranging and large raw material base for food processing industries."

He added, "Active and intelligent packaging plays a key role in the preservation of food, hence, enhanced packaging techniques need to be developed that not only boost the shelf life of the product but also sustain the nutritive value of the processed food. This is where ProPak India, the premier processing and packaging expo comes in for the industry, which is co-located with Fi India and Hi. In just its second edition, the expo has grown, bringing in over 130 International and domestic suppliers, along with novel features like a technology summit, an expert zone, a packaging theatre and live product demonstrations. ProPak India will cater to an array of sectors from food to cosmetics to FMCG & Industrial goods and will cater to the entire value chain which will be of immense value to the industry."

Fi India and Hi

With a rich legacy of 14 years, Fi India in this edition brings in several novel features such as a) a Live Master Class with celebrity chef and television show host Rakhee Vaswani on delectable creations that will be based on fusion & molecular, b) A Trending Zone - that will highlight the global trends and innovative ingredients in Health & Food Ingredients, c) A Self Guided Tour - a tour that will highlight the Innovation & Discovery in Beverage Ingredients, Alternative Proteins, Traditional Regional Ingredients and Healthy Ageing, d) Technical Seminars by Association of Food Scientist & Technologist (AFSTI Mumbai Chapter) & Health & Dietary Supplements Association ( HADSA ) on 'Product Development: Science and Technology' highlighting the regulatory requirement and principles & importance of testing in new product development and 'Emerging Scenario of Lifestyle, Food & Health Ingredients' highlighting the latest applications of functional foods like Carrageenan & Bilberry extract respectively and e ) Innovate launches by some brands that will provide the audience a wholesome, sensory experience and newer ideas and tips on food products.

This year, the expo will have over 800 brands and is well-supported by the Health Foods & Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA), Association of Food Scientist & Technologist (I) - (AFSTI), Mumbai Chapter and All India Food Processor Association (AIFPA). Some of the key exhibitors include Fine Organic Industries Ltd.; K. P. Manish Global Ingredients P. Ltd.; Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Ace International LLP; Danisco India Pvt. Ltd.; Flavaroma Flavours & Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.; Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.; Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd.; Azelis (India) Private Ltd.; Brenntag Ingredients (India) Private Ltd.; Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd.; Norex Flavours Private Ltd.; IMCD India Pvt. Ltd. amongst others.

The expo will have a dedicated pavilion for the Health Ingredients category of products. It will also have a China Pavilion and an International Pavilion this year. Fi India will see International participation from 12 countries such as China, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Canada, USA, Poland, France, Spain, Greece, Russia, The Netherlands and United Kingdom.

ProPak India

ProPak India , which is catering to India's ever growing processing and packaging industries, has been geo-adapted from ProPak Asia , Asia's largest platform in its domain, and is comprehensively tailored to Indian requirements. In its second edition, it is well-supported by key associations such as - Indian Flexible Packaging & Folding Carton Manufacturers Association (IFCA); Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India) (AFSTI) ; Authentication Solution Providers' Association (ASPA) and South Indian Education Society (SIES).

ProPak India caters to packaging and processing in multiple sectors and is all set to host over 180 brands offering products and services in automation, testing and measurement, filing and sealing machinery, cartooning machinery, thermoforming, robotics, storage and transport, materials and consumables, and complete production lines along with allied services.

Some of the key exhibitors include Bossar Packaging Pvt Ltd; Ishida India Pvt Ltd.; Nichrome India Ltd.; WOLF; Target Innovation; Bry Air; Galaxy Sivtek; Michelman Pvt Ltd.; Goma Process Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Pactech Machinery LLP; Control Print among a host of others. The show benefits manufacturers, distributors, Govt institutions, and other key professionals associated with Product Development, R&D, QC/QR labelling, Packaging Development, Procurement, Supply Chain, purchasing, and Marketing and helps them network, exchange ideas on trends and solutions, and conduct business under one address. The expo will witness participation from more than 13 countries - Germany, Italy, Taiwan, Spain, Austria, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand and a dedicated China Pavilion.

Some of the highlights of the show include - a) 'Meet the Expert' zone - A dedicated zone at the expo that will provide excellent opportunities to the visitors to get their questions and queries answered by industry experts. b) 'Packaging Theatre'- This feature will provide an overview of recent factors enabling growth in the global packaging industry. Further, it will give insights on market trends, competitive landscape, market analysis, cost structure, capacity, business distribution and the industry forecast for 2023. c) 'Women in Processing and Packaging' - The 2nd edition of this feature will bring together women luminaries of the industry on a common platform to share their success stories, experiences and knowledge revolving on 3 core pillars - Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Gender Diversity.

Alongside the exhibition, ProPak will also feature an engaging and interactive conference - that will harp on trends, challenges and opportunities in the industry. Some of the topics include - 'Plastic strategies for future - Challenges & Opportunities'; 'Plastic Waste Management'; 'Food processing in the era of de-globalisation'; 'Packaging - a significant resource for brand creation & product marketing'; 'Newer concepts & value added packaging systems'; 'Technology focus - machinery systems & sustainable packaging'; 'Trends and future and future landscapes in anti-counterfeiting packaging'; 'Spotlight on women in processing & packaging'; and 'The New Packaging Landscape - Smart Packaging for Digital Consumers'.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets and our business in India

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. For further details, please visit - www.informa.com

