From pioneer of mega real estate fests, Square Yards, comes another blockbuster for home buyers this diwali - 'Buy a Home and Celebrate Diwali at Akshay's Home'

Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, invites you to celebrate this Diwali with Square Yards and Housefull 4 - A Mega Real Estate Fest through the 1st and 20th of October 2019. Purchasing a home from Square Yards in this time frame gives buyers a chance to celebrate Diwali with Akshay Kumar at his home. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is open to every Indian home buyer based in NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi and Bahrain.

"Traditionally, this is the season when consumer sentiments are at an annual high and we boosted that sentiment by adding the dazzling Housefull 4 star cast to the equation. We decided to launch a first-of-its-kind contest for our customers wherein one family will get to celebrate Diwali with the cast of Housefull 4 at Akshay Kumar's house. We are as excited as our customers are, to find out who the winners shall be and what they have to say to Akshay. On the business side, as always, our themed fests are about increasing home sales velocity across countries we operate in," said Kanika Gupta Shori, Founder and COO, Square Yards. "An association like this between a proptech firm and a Bollywood franchise is a big pull and has never been attempted before. Thanks to Akshay and the entire Housefull 4 team for agreeing to do such a unique campaign to make 'Diwali 2019' one of the most memorable Diwalis for Square Yards and our clients. We are anticipating some venues to witness a flurry of bookings being scored even past the fag end of the day," she added.

The cherry on top of this blockbuster home fest recipe is the fact that every property at the fest also comes with the lowest price guarantee by Square Yards, in addition to attractive discounts, instant home loan approvals and Square Yards' acclaimed post sales customer service. Apart from the contest that can get one to meet Akshay himself, thousands of home seekers can expect to be wooed by exclusive offers on latest projects from top notch Indian property developers like Godrej Properties, Hero Homes, Shapoorji Pallonji, Puravankara, Shriram Properties, Gaurs, the Wadhwa Group and other top developers in their respective countries.

Home seekers are advised to pre-register for the event to enjoy Square Yards' delightful, full stack home buying services at their convenient time slots across all venues. Over a period of the last one year, more than 25,000 consumers walked in to buy over 3,000 properties through themed events that Square Yards hosted on a global scale. Lately, innovative distribution techniques have become synonymous with Square Yards. With over 3,000 employees, the start-up reported an annualised revenue run rate of $45 million and is maintaining its forecast of $55-60 million FY20 revenues. With an annual Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of $1 billion, the start-up is currently valued at $300 million.

With themed events like these, Square Yards continues to deliver unparalleled value and delight to home seekers, while propelling its own multi-national expansion through high year on year revenue growth rates.

