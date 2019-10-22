'Great Place to Work® India' Institute Crowns HashedIn as a Great Place to Work, Once Again in India

HashedIn receives the honor second year in a row

BANGALORE and SAN JOSE, California, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd has been certified by the Great Place to Work® institute in India, recognizing its constant endeavors to maintain a healthy and fun-filled environment for its employees. It is an honor for the company to have won this prestigious award consecutively for the second year. The 'great place to work' award showcases HashedIn goes that extra mile to establish an amazing workspace environment for its employees to innovate, celebrate and construct a roadmap for futuristic ventures. This award is dedicated to the constant efforts put forth by each employee to make HashedIn's dream come true.

According to Mr. Himanshu Varshney, CEO HashedIn Technologies, "HashedIn has learned to master the art of employee engagement, and this recognition by the prestigious Great Place to Work® institute for the second year running, is a proof of that. Every employee at HashedIn is encouraged to be a leader and prove their potential by facilitating the growth of the organization in the right direction. We have inculcated a culture which ensures that we appreciate the contribution done by everyone, both as an individual and a team."

A spokesperson for Great Place to Work® commented on this occasion, "According to our research and experience of studying the best workplaces across the globe in more than 30 years, a key aspect that is fundamental to building a Great Workplace culture is that it has to be among the Top 3 priorities of the leadership team. It is heartening to see the involvement of the leadership team at HashedIn, who are committed to building and sustaining a great workplace culture in their organization and attracting the right talent to work at HashedIn."

About HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn is a product development services company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 200+ robust solutions for 150+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip (a Corel Company), Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about Intelligent SaaS Solutions, visit: www.hashedin.com

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global authority that helps in building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. Their services are spread across varied businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, across all six continents, partnering with more than 10,000 organizations every year.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015155/HashedIn_Logo.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)