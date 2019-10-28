International Development News
Development News Edition

Iran would need oil at $195 a barrel next year to balance budget – IMF

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 10:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 10:45 IST
Iran would need oil at $195 a barrel next year to balance budget – IMF

Iran would need oil priced at $194.6 a barrel to balance its budget next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said. Hurt by tighter U.S. sanctions, Iran - a key member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) - is expected to have a fiscal deficit of 4.5% this year and 5.1% next year, the fund said in a report on Monday.

On Friday, international benchmark Brent crude closed trading at just above $62 a barrel. Iran saw its oil revenues surge after a 2015 nuclear pact agreed with six major powers ended a sanctions regime imposed three years earlier over its disputed nuclear program.

But new sanctions brought in after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from that deal in 2018 are the most painful imposed by Washington. Iran's economy is expected to shrink by 9.5% this year, compared to a prior estimate of a 6% contraction, the IMF has said, but real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to be flat next year.

"The estimate is that ... sanctions that were reintroduced last year and tightened this year, next year will not have an additional impact," Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, told Reuters. A drop in the Iranian currency following the reimposition of sanctions has disrupted Iran's foreign trade and boosted annual inflation, which the IMF forecasts at 35.7% this year and 31% next year.

Azour said the Iranian authorities should align the official exchange rate with the market rate to control inflation. The IMF forecast Iran's exports of goods and services to drop to $60.3 billion this year from $103.2 billion last year and to fall further to $55.5 billion in 2020.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Khamenei tells Iran's Guards to develop more advanced, modern weapons

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar for work against gender bias

Actress Geena Davis urged Hollywood filmmakers to take new steps to address an ongoing gender imbalance in media as she accepted an honorary Oscar on Sunday for her work to promote more women on screen.While equality for women lags througho...

Russian team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers clash against India, Russian mens team arrived in Bhubaneshwar here on Sunday. The teams skipper Denis Shchipachev expressed teams excitement on returning to India after their previous appearance during t...

Veteran journalist dead

Veteran journalist dead Amaravati, Oct 28 PTI Eminent journalist C Raghavachari died following prolonged illness in the early hours of Monday, sources said. He was 80. Raghavachari was editor of Visalaandhra Telugu daily for over 30 years...

ADB hosts forum to promote farmers' livelihoods, rural development and food security

Ensuring access to nutritious, safe and affordable food enabled by modern technologies and creative policies is essential to achieve inclusive and sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific, participants heard at the Rural Development ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019