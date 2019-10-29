International Development News
Development News Edition

Chandigarh University Engineering Students Develop Multi-purpose Crop Residue Manager: An Economical Way to Solve Crop Residue and Stubble Burning Problems in Indian Agriculture

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mohali
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 11:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 11:06 IST
Chandigarh University Engineering Students Develop Multi-purpose Crop Residue Manager: An Economical Way to Solve Crop Residue and Stubble Burning Problems in Indian Agriculture
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Crop residue and stubble burning has been a major problem that the farmers and governments of various states have been recently facing and there has been many solutions that are currently worked upon in this regard. The state of Punjab accounts for 20% share in the annual paddy production of India while it accounts for 40% of the total wheat production in India. But the real problem lies is that the 11 million ton of rice production leaves behind 21 million ton of straw out of which 75% is burnt by the farmers due to lack of any proper crop residue management in the country. With a view to reduce the problem of crop residue and which can in-turn help in controlling the problem of stubble burning that can reduce environment pollution, a team of Mechanical Engineering students of Chandigarh University have come-up with an innovative and economical solution known as 'Multi-purpose Crop Residue Manager'. Engineering students based from Punjab, Dilpreet Singh, Navej Sindhi, Urvish Agnihotri, Ranjan Kumar and Sahil from Himachal Pradesh have devised the economical crop residue manager that can help the farmers to cut the crop residue from roots in the farms.

"The farmers of India are already under heavy loan debt and hence cannot invest in costly machines such as Happy Seeder which costs around Rs. 1.40 lacs and as a result the farmers find it easy & economical to just burn the crop residue in the fields itself that results in environment pollution," said Dilpreet Singh. "Being a son of a farmer myself, I understand the problems of Indian farmers so I decided along with my friends to work on the economical solution to this problem," added Dilpreet. "This is how we all started to work on this project and we got all support from our mechanical department in the university."

While sharing the technological aspects Dilpreet said, "We have attached a handle to the movable machine which runs on a 14.25 hp engine and has the efficiency to harvest 1 acre of land in around 40 minutes consuming just 1-liter fuel." The machine which comes with three attachments that can be used depending upon the type of crop can deeply cut the crop residue from root and hence no residue is left in the field.

"The total cost for our research to develop the machine was Rs. 25000 which is currently manually driven but we working on the project to upgrade it so that it can be attached to a tractor. Once the commercial production of the machine starts we can further reduce the cost price of the Multicrop Residue Manager to be around 18000 and hence providing an economical solution to the Indian farmers," said Navtej.

"Yet another problem can be solved with this machine is that the multipurpose machine can be used for shredding and mowing also by the farmers which will further reduce the burden of the farmers to own multiple machines," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea Bissau president dismisses government

Bissau, Oct 29 AFP Guinea Bissaus president has announced he is sacking the government with immediate effect, throwing the West African country into further chaos and casting doubt over next months election. It is the latest move in a month...

Late Luke Perry stands out in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' deleted scene

Late actor Luke Perry seems to shine out in once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was released again with deleted scenes. The actor delivered a stout performance as Wayne Maunder in the ninth Quentin Tarantino flick and those fans who are eag...

US welcomes proposed intra-Afghan talks in China

Washington, Oct 29 AFP The United States on Monday welcomed Chinas proposal to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents. The Taliban last ...

Leader of protest-hit Hong Kong warns of recession risk

Hong Kong, Oct 29 AP Hong Kongs leader says the city is at risk of falling into a recession as it enters its fifth month of pro-democracy protests, and she says her priority was ending violence first before a political resolution. Chief Exe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019