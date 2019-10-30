International Development News
Development News Edition

REC Group Increases its Commercial Footprint in India With Dual Orders From Leading Textile Manufacturers Catering to Their Energy Demand With Solar-power, Marking a Milestone in their Sustainability Efforts

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:00 IST
REC Group Increases its Commercial Footprint in India With Dual Orders From Leading Textile Manufacturers Catering to Their Energy Demand With Solar-power, Marking a Milestone in their Sustainability Efforts

REC Group, the leading European brand for solar photovoltaic modules in India, recently completed an order for two major textile mills equivalent to a total system size of 11.5 MW. The end-customers Kasim Textile Mill and Eveready Spinning Mills are both highly regarded companies in the textile industry, catering to the international and domestic market, and located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in Madurai and Tirupur respectively.

The textile industry was an early adopter of solar, and its investment in solar installations continues to grow strongly. The Indian textile industry is becoming increasingly aware of the environmental and economic advantages of going solar. Elaborating on this, Mr. A Shahul Hameed, Managing Director of Kasim Textile Mills said, "Kasim Textiles shall be a 100% carbon neutral facility post the commissioning of this system, marking a huge milestone in sustainability efforts and our commitment to climate change."

Encouraging this development, REC Group Head of Indian Subcontinent Rohit Kumar stated: "We are confident this trend will continue in the future as an increasing number of industries take up solar to power their businesses. It is also encouraging to see they are doing the required due-diligence for the sourcing of components like modules and inverters based upon actual performance in Indian conditions. The growing interest makes perfect sense as solar is an investment that will reliably generate affordable, clean power for one's business for the next twenty-five years and beyond"

REC Group has been in the Indian subcontinent for the last eight years and has been steadily growing its reputation in the emerging rooftop segment for commercial and industrial clients. With its high-performing modules and industry leading product and power output warranty of 25 years, it has come to be known as the go-to manufacturer for premium quality solar modules.

REC Group will be showcasing its newest product, the ground-breaking REC Alpha Series, at the Green Power Expo 2019 held at the Bolgatty Event Centre in Kochi, Kerala from November 1-3. The REC Alpha Series is the world's most powerful 60-cell monocrystalline solar module, delivering up to 380 watt-peak (Wp) and reaching a 21.7% efficiency rating. This translates to a leading power density of 217 W/m², providing 20% more power than conventional modules in the same area.

About REC Group:

Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually.

Find out more at recgroup.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

For further information please contact:
Shikha Upadhayay
Marketing Communications & PR
REC India
Phone: +91-124-6831770
E-mail: shikha.upadhayay@recgroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020007/Ground_Mount_Installation_REC_Kasim_Textile.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557305/REC_Group_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GE posts another loss, raises cash flow forecast

General Electric Co on Wednesday posted a 1.3 billion loss in the third quarter as it continued its efforts to reboot several of its businesses after taking a 22 billion charge a year ago. The company also raised its full-year industrial fr...

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar meets PM Modi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. Khattar, who took oath as Haryanas chief minister on Sunday for the second consecutive term, had called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tue...

Combustible cladding on London's Grenfell Tower key to deadly fire - inquiry

The use of combustible materials in the refurbishment of Londons Grenfell Tower was central to the catastrophic chain of events in June 2017 that turned an ordinary kitchen fire into an inferno that killed 71 people, an official inquiry sai...

Turkey says "largely" reached agreement with Russia in Syria talks

Talks between Turkish and Russian officials on developments in northeast Syria have concluded and the two delegations have largely reached an agreement, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state media on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019